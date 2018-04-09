When I saw A Quiet Place, I picked my usual movie theater snacks of popcorn and an Icee (red and blue swirled together if possible, but will make do with just red) and settled in to watch John Krasinski and Emily Blunt say maybe eight words total. That's because the rest of the film is silent due to the premise, a fact that becomes all the more apparent when you're trying to find the right moment to chew your handful of popcorn and mix up your frozen drink with a very squeaky straw.
Since the film requires all the characters to stay as quiet as possible as to not attract the wrath of a trio of monsters who hunt via sound, louder moments are sudden and intense, leaving little time to shovel as many snacks into your mouth as possible before the theater once again falls silent. After a while, I had to throw caution to the wind and hope that all the other theater-goers could forgive my crunching out of empathy, because I certainly wasn't the only one who had this problem.
Trying to eat popcorn during A Quiet Place was exhausting pic.twitter.com/A5L537NBOa— dane cardiel (@danecardiel) April 8, 2018
This is so fucking real honestly. SOMEONE TRIED TO UNWRAP CANDY AND I WANTED TO PUNCH THEM. I felt bad about chewing popcorn too loudly lol ? https://t.co/HHR5Ng1sIx— carly (@heda_skaikru) April 8, 2018
A heads up - if you go and see ‘A quiet place’ at the cinema, don’t buy any snacks. I managed about 3 kernels of popcorn throughout ? ❌— Jack (@jackmcnn) April 5, 2018
Yeah if you have popcorn/nachos when you go and watch A Quiet Place, you’re a jerk— natalieholt1982 (@natalieholt1982) April 9, 2018
The good news is, you don't have to be. You can still eat food while watching the movie, you just have to be prepared. While popcorn is off the table, soft things like hot dogs and pretzel bites are very much still a possibility — as long as you get things set up and unwrapped before the opening frame. Even candy is okay, but you might want to bring your own bowl to eliminate the sounds of tipping out M&Ms every couple of minutes.
Or, you could own it, and eat your popcorn loud and proud. Just don't blame me when the monsters find you.
