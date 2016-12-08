John Krasinski Is Being Adorable About Emily Blunt Again

Ryan Reynolds might have some competition in the Hollywood-heartthrob-adorably-gushing-about-his-actress-wife-and-little-girls stakes.
Like Reynolds, John Krasinski is married to a movie star (the glorious Emily Blunt), and has two young daughters, Hazel and Violet. The actor couldn't resist talking about his family life during an interview with Today.com to discuss his new directorial project, The Hollars.
"I wake up every morning with a smile on my face, waiting for the next amazing moment that she’ll have with the kids," Krasinski said of Blunt, dubbing her "the best mom in the world."
He went on to discuss the secret behind their six-year marriage.
“For us, it’s been support,” he shared. “We support each other in every single thing, we believe in each other in every single thing, so I think there’s no one I trust more than her, and I think it’s vice versa for her. It’s really just respect and trust in that person.”
Of course, Blunt's not the only woman in his life. Krasinski suggested that he might be reuniting with former Office costar Jenna Fischer one day.
"Someone was asking if we’d do a Christmas special or movie or something and I said yes, I would love to do that just to see where they are," he revealed. "So hopefully someone comes up with a really good story and we all get to get the band back together.”
Real-life #RelationshipGoals and a potential Jim and Pam reunion? Our hearts can't handle it.
