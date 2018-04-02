Ryan Gosling Has A Long History Of Unknowingly Stealing John Krasinski's Roles

John Krasinski is ready for his time in the spotlight, so move over Ryan Gosling! No, really, Ryan Gosling may have been the one standing in the way of Krasinski's inevitable stardom after his iconic role as Jim on The Office. Not on purpose, of course, but in an interview with Vulture, the writer, director, and star of upcoming movie A Quiet Place revealed why he's had such a hard time getting leading roles.
"I can’t tell you how many times my agent has called me and said, 'So Ryan Gosling got the part," Krasinski told the outlet. "That’s how it should go, by the way — he’s Ryan Gosling!"
That's true, but John Krasinski is John Krasinski, a long-time crush of mine who may be about to get his due.
"If A Quiet Place works, it opens up more opportunities," he added. However, it doesn't change the fact that maybe we could have had Krasinski alongside Emma Stone in La La Land, or seen him reunite with Steve Carell in The Big Short. Personally, I think Krasinski would have made a great suave lead in Crazy, Stupid, Love, but his path to success has been through indies, like the first post-Office film he directed, The Hollars.
"The phone wasn’t ringing after The Office ended. People needed to let the character of Jim be — or they didn’t think I could do anything else. So it forced me down other paths," he said. "I had to direct something myself to find work."
However, he's not entirely ready to leave The Office behind. He'd be very game to return for this rumored reunion — if NBC would just call him.
"What does that say?" he joked on Ellen in February. "NBC's like, 'You know who we didn't like? Jim.'"
The best scenario, however, would be seeing Krasinski on our screens in all kinds of ways. Ryan Gosling, you can come too.
