I'm skeptical about this Office reboot. Back in December TVLine reported that NBC was thinking about reviving the beloved sitcom just over five years after its 2013 finale. However, apparently Steve Carell wouldn't be returning to the role of Michael Scott, and now it's possible John Krasinski isn't coming back, either — not because he doesn't want to, but because nobody's asked him.
"I heard that they're going to reboot The Office. Did you hear that?" Ellen DeGeneres asked the father of two on Monday.
"I did hear that. On the internet. Guess who didn't get a call — me," he revealed. "What does that say? NBC's like, 'You know who we didn't like? Jim.'"
DeGeneres immediately pointed out that there's no way that could be true, adding, "They wouldn't do it without you."
"Well, it looks like they are," he replied. "I haven't gotten a call yet."
NBC, what are you waiting for? I already think The Office is a sacred thing that shouldn't be touched, but if Krasinski isn't coming back, then I definitely don't think I can bring myself to tune in, especially because the actor really wants to.
"Oh my God are you kidding?" he replied when DeGeneres asked if he'd accept the role again. "I'd love to get that gang back together."
If Krasinski doesn't go back to The Office, it doesn't mean we won't be seeing him. Krasinski is writing, directing, and acting in the upcoming horror film A Quiet Place, alongside wife Emily Blunt. After all, Krasinski and Blunt have kind of become our new Jim and Pam — but I wouldn't say no to Blunt guest starring on this supposed reboot as well.
