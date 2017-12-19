Christmas has come early for fans of The Office! On Monday, news broke of a possible reboot of the witty mockumentary which left our television screens after a nine-season run. Now the only question is: Who will be the new manager of Dunder Mifflin?
The news was tempered by the fact that certain key cast members would not be returning to the show, including the equally lovable and cringe-worthy manager, Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell. As of now, he is not slated to be a part of the reboot, reports TVLine.
Filling the shoes of Carell as Scott will be no small feat, but we think there are a few comedians and actors who could be up to the task.
