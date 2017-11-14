Jenna Fischer Knew She & John Krasinski Were Meant To Play Jim & Pam After Their First Kiss

Are you still missing The Office? You are not alone — the beloved show ran from 2005 until 2013, and fans still reference its jokes and most memorable scenes. Even the cast has their favorite moments from the show's run, and this one has a precious story behind it, reports People.
Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly, is especially fond of the first kiss that she shared with John Krasinski, who played Jim Halpert, in season 2. Up to that point, Pam and Jim were flirty and definitely in love, but hadn't sealed the deal with a kiss. Fischer, in her new book The Actor's Life: A Survival Guide, writes that it was her very first time kissing another actor on-camera.
"...Everyone on the show wanted to get it just right," she writes. The director stepped away from the scene as they began filming. "When he walked away, I felt completely transported into a new reality. I was Pam, I was talking with my mother, and my heart was breaking. I spoke into the phone, telling her I was in love with Jim, but I couldn’t confess my feelings to him."
This is when things get extra streamy. "Suddenly, Jim walked in the door. I turned and saw him and my heart felt like it might burst out of my chest. I wanted so much to tell him how I felt, but before I could, he kissed me. It was perfect," she writes, and we have chills, because we can still remember that kiss. Fischer and Krasinski's chemistry was potent, that in the moment, it felt like their love would explode off the screen.
Of course, the two actors never fell in love in the real world: "...in real life, we aren’t totally Pam and totally Jim, so in real life, we’re not the perfect match," said Fischer in 2016. And that's just fine, because Pam and Jim will always be there when we need some relationship inspiration — or consolation.
