The Office's Jim & Pam Are Still Relationship Goals

It's been nearly 12 years since the American version of The Office premiered on NBC. That means that for more than a decade, audiences everywhere have been obsessed with Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam's (Jenna Fischer) relationship.
Jim and Pam's flirting always brought joy to an otherwise terrible work environment. And once they were together, the show morphed from a work sitcom into a very real depiction of the struggles that accompany marriage.
The Office's last few seasons, which were often strange and disjointed, tarnished its memory for many fans. But Jim and Pam still live on as one of the best couples in TV history. They may have been minor players at Dunder Mifflin, at least at first, but their relationship anchored the show, even at its low points.
We've rounded up some of the best Jim and Pam moments from The Office's run. If you watched the show, you'll definitely swoon while watching this video. Jim and Pam are definitely relationship goals.
