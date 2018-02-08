Derry Girls Is The Raucous '90s Teen Sitcom We Didn’t Know We Needed

If you’re not up to speed, it’s set in Derry, Northern Ireland. The protagonist is a typically stroppy 16-year-old girl called Erin, played with unimaginably malleable facial expressions and just the right shrill tone by Saoirse-Monica Jackson. She literally cannot believe her ma won’t let her wear a denim jacket over her school uniform or pay for her school trip to Paris; some of the many little travesties she must endure as an almost-adult. She and her best mates Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) and Clare (Nicola Coughlan), her intrusive cousin Orla (Louisa Harland) and Michelle’s tag-along cousin James (Dylan Llewellyn), the first boy to attend their all-girls school because his family feared for his safety as an English boy in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, get up to mischief, adore one another, rile each other up and grow up alongside one another. They party, they drink, they gossip, they fight, they set things on fire, they rebel, they inhale fish and chips and they navigate that tender, tense time when you’re not quite a girl, not quite a woman.