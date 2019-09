"It's just one scene. Think: Middle America, Big Sky country. It's just wheat fields as far as the eye can see, and there's an intersection, a crossroads, oddly enough. I drive up in the Impala and I park in the middle of the intersection. There's nobody for miles. I get out of the car and I look in the distance — and it's like Lawrence of Arabia when Omar Sharif was running up with the camel — I just see this thing coming in the distance, and it gets closer and closer and closer and closer. It's a guy on a motorbike. And we never really see his face," Ackles told EW. "He's got a helmet on. But he walks up and I give him a nod, and I take a walk around the Impala very slowly and I walk back over to him and I hand the keys to him. And he takes off his helmet — we don't see who it is — he hands the helmet to me and hands me the keys to the bike. From his back, he gets in the car and I watch the Impala drive off. And then I turn and I look at the bike that's got one seat. And I put the helmet on, start the bike, [give] one last look to the Impala, it's now gone, and I take off. Because I don't need the extra seat anymore."