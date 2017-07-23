Since 2005, Supernatural has shown us that hunting supernatural crimes is a man's job. For years, we've watched brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) follow in their family footsteps as hunters, and one of the most consistent criticisms has been the lack of female representation on the show. However, details of the highly anticipated Supernatural spinoff have been revealed — and representation is finally coming to the Supernatural universe.
According to Deadline, the spinoff — titled Wayward Sisters — announced their core cast today, and it's already got something that Supernatural has been lacking: not one but three leading women. Briana Buckmaster, Kathryn Newton, and Katherine Ramdeen will be starring alongside Kim Rhodes.
The pilot episode for Wayward Sisters is scheduled to air during Supernatural's upcoming 13th season. It will focus on Sheriff Jody Mills (Rhodes) and a group of young women facing their own demons who come together to form a team to face off against the supernatural. With Mills training and protecting them, these women redefine how sisterhood and fighting the supernatural come together.
Sheriff Donna Hanscum (Buckmaster) will also be making an appearance, and possibly be giving Mills a hand in training the young women. Newton's role as orphan Claire Novak will also continue in Wayward Sisters, where she will continue finding a balance between her role as a hunter and living as normally as she can.
The spinoff could also include a nod to Supernatural's love of music. When the show was announced at San Diego Comic-Con, the band Kansas surprised fans with an appearance and performance of the show's unofficial theme song, "Carry On Wayward Son." The spinoff's show title could indicate continuing this tradition, by adding classic rock songs into the show intro theme and throughout the soundtrack.
With Supernatural being so male-focused, Welcome Wayward Sisters is a much needed opportunity to welcome women into the genre as heroes and central characters. Despite its mostly female fandom, the exclusion of female representation has been disappointing. Welcome Wayward Sisters is exciting for fans who have been craving more reflections of themselves in a show that they love so much.
