Netflix Is Dropping 13 More New Treats — Here's What's Worth Watching

Netflix is back at it again. Just one week after it debuted a whopping 12 new projects, it's filling our streaming stockings once more. This time, with 13 new treats, ranging from movies and TV shows to special Christmas episodes.
Yes, we are talking about the very fun Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina holiday romp. But, there’s obviously much more to find new on Netflix this Friday, December 14, than Sabrina Spellman's (Kiernan Shipka) witch-y Christmas story. Alfonso Cuarón will also premiere his critically acclaimed new film Roma, and Elsa Pataky, wife of Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, will lead a sexy, mysterious siren drama. Plus, there’s yet another true crime series to watch: The Innocent Man, inspired by John Grisham’s nonfiction book of the same name.
So much Netflix, so little time — and we’re here to help. We collected all of Netflix’s new offerings and broke them down by genre, plot, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the full low-down on all of these Netflix goodies, complete with each one's trailer.