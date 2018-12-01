It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Studios are releasing the big bet movies they hope will clean up during awards season in 2019. And hey, it’s a banner month for women. Just check out the lineup full of heavy hitters, from queens to Supreme Court justices to domestic workers who do the true emotional and physical labor in a household: Mary, Queen of Scots, On the Basis of Sex, and Roma. Disney is serving up a big spoonful of sugar with Mary Poppins Returns. J.Lo returns to the silver screen in Second Act, which won’t be a major awards show contender but will be winning over our Wedding Planner-loving hearts.
TV is bringing the female-led heat, too. Emmy-sweeper Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns to Amazon for its second season. After years of gif-driven nostalgia, Tyra Banks returns with Life Size 2. She’ll be sans Lindsay Lohan, but we can all agree Tyra was the real star. For those of you on the reality beat, Dr. Pimple Popper is bringing you the pus with a very special holiday episode called The 12 Pops of Christmas (you can go vomit now, just make sure you come back). And for those of us who recognize true greatness when they see it, Stassi Schroeder and co. are back on Vanderpump Rules.
Yes, some men may be around as well, but we are going to call December 2018 the month of the woman in pop culture! To those men, we say, “Thank U, Next.”
Here are the glorious TV shows and movies you should watch to finish out the year.