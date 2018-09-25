Production designer Myrhe explained the theatrics of the opening moments of Mary Poppins Returns. "The film opens up in the winter time, and then at the end of all the Mary Poppins magic, spring comes magically overnight to London. So we needed a street that could look like this illustration here with all the bare trees and kind of grey and then magically, suddenly burst out in cherry blossoms. So we built trees that were 30 feet tall that could one day be winter trees, and then over the course of a two-week period where we pulled all the limbs out and put in new limbs, 900,000-1 million cherry blossoms had to be put on by hand, so that was the reason we ended up using this as something that we built here on the stage. Almost all the other streets are going to be real."