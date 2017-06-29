Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Immigrants" Music Video From Hamilton Mixtape Is Everything The Country Needs Right Now
It's unforgivable that now, hundreds of years after foundation of this nation, immigrants are still treated with scorn and disrespect.
Over the past year, people around the world have heard President Donald Trump's obsessive calls for instating a travel ban for six countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia — and building a massive border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. No one knows this better than the people the president is trying to marginalize.
Though at times it seems as if there's no light to be found amidst the barrage of tweets and hate speech, Lin-Manuel Miranda somehow lit a match. The Hamilton creator, writer, and star released a new music video today for "Immigrants (We Get The Job Done)" which comes from The Hamilton Mixtape.
According to Rolling Stone, the song was inspired from a line in the Broadway musical's "Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)" and celebrates everything immigrants have done to shape this country.
Watch the moving music video below.
The video takes viewers on a journey through the lives of immigrants from all walks of life, following different storytellers through scenes of war, ICE raids, butcher shops, and various living spaces.
Featured in the video are K'naan, Riz MC (you might recognize him as The Night Of actor Riz Ahmed), Snow Tha Product, and Residente.
Rolling Stone noted that Miranda also recently released his latest Prizeo contest earlier this week that benefits the Immigrants: We Get The Job Done Coalition and will ultimately send a couple lucky winners to the opening night of Hamilton's run in Los Angeles. The organization, Miranda said in a video, is comprised of 12 different groups and does "amazing work for immigrants, refugees, and those seeking asylum in our country." You can learn more about the contest below.
HelloHelloHello— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 26, 2017
Introducing our biggest @Prizeo contest yet
& the #Ham4All Challenge!
Donate at https://t.co/ENfeupTPL5! Sing!
Oh, I ❤️ you. pic.twitter.com/7jCb1unwVo
If you ever wondered "who tells your story," it's warriors like Miranda.
