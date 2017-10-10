Chris Hemsworth shook up our vision of his seemingly perfect marriage to Elsa Pataky last week, saying that for years, they "didn’t really see each other." What a relief, then, that this week he's restored our vision, and shared a pretty good tip for other longtime marrieds-with-kids. One good way they got to spend quality time with each other last year, he said, is by working together.
"It felt like a little holiday, you know? Because the kids stayed in L.A. and Elsa and I got to go to Albuquerque, [New Mexico] for a week and kind of work together and hang out," Hemsworth told Entertainment Tonight of shooting the Afghanistan war movie Horse Soldiers, the first time they've ever acted in the same project.
"That period for us was a great opportunity to just kind of hang out," Hemsworth said. "We didn't have to do much rehearsing as far as playing husband and wife."
Back when the shoot was taking place, Hemsworth posted a sweet Instagram pic showing them in a scene. "Day 2 on the set of Horse Soldiers and found myself in bed with @elsapatakyconfidential," he wrote. "Usually work means she's [sic] gets a break from me, not today honey."
Not everyone has the privilege of being able to work with his or her significant other — and not everyone can say that would be a good idea — but this does seem like one viable solution to the problem Hemsworth spoke of to GQ Australia. Since the two married in 2010, he became a legit movie star and they had three kids. Hemsworth sounded like any other parent struggling with work-life balance.
"You’ve got nothing for each other," he lamented. "So make sure you have date night even if it’s once in a blue moon, because most of the time you’re just too tired and you’d actually prefer to sleep."
Shoot a war movie, or just go out to dinner. Sounds like a plan.
