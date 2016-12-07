Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky Are Seriously Too Hot To Handle In This Insta

Remember when Australian gossip-hounds were trying to tell us that Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky were on the rocks? Look at this photo and tell us you believe that nonsense.
The married couple aren't just embodying #RelationshipGoals in real life. They're also doing it for the big screen.
The actors will team up for 2017's Horse Soldiers, a war drama set in Afghanistan after September 11. In a stroke of genius casting, Hemsworth's love interest in the film will be played by the mother of his three children. Apparently, spooning is involved.
"Day two, Horse Soldiers shooting with my on- and off-screen love @chrishemsworth," Pataky captioned this photo from the set. She added some loved-up heart emojis for good measure.
Hear that, 2016? You can take our Brangelina, but HemPa is here to stay. Move along.
