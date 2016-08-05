Chris Hemsworth Is The Cutest Dad In This Sweet Insta

Thor's great and all, but we think our favorite Chris Hemsworth role is that of a doting dad.
The Australian actor took a break from filming Thor: Ragnorak to share a sweet moment with one of his twin sons. An Instagram posted by Hemsworth shows him admiring a gorgeous sunset while holding the long-haired boy. He and actress wife Elsa Pataky are parents to twin 2-year-old boys Tristan and Sasha as well as 4-year-old daughter India.
"A picture says a thousand words," he captioned the photo. "My kid only says about 4 but he's still awesome and way cooler than this sunset."
The Australian actor took a break from filming Thor: Ragnorak to share a sweet moment with one of his twin sons. An Instagram posted by Hemsworth shows him admiring a gorgeous sunset while holding the long-haired boy. He and actress wife Elsa Pataky are parents to twin 2-year-old boys Tristan and Sasha as well as 4-year-old daughter India.
"A picture says a thousand words," he captioned the photo. "My kid only says about 4 but he's still awesome and way cooler than this sunset."
The actor tagged the Australian Childhood Foundation, a charity which works to aid abused and neglected children.
In short: He's an adorable dad and a magnanimous man. Surely that trumps being the Norse god of thunder, right?
Advertisement