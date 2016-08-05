Story from Pop Culture

Chris Hemsworth Is The Cutest Dad In This Sweet Insta

Erin Donnelly
Thor's great and all, but we think our favorite Chris Hemsworth role is that of a doting dad.

The Australian actor took a break from filming Thor: Ragnorak to share a sweet moment with one of his twin sons. An Instagram posted by Hemsworth shows him admiring a gorgeous sunset while holding the long-haired boy. He and actress wife Elsa Pataky are parents to twin 2-year-old boys Tristan and Sasha as well as 4-year-old daughter India.

"A picture says a thousand words," he captioned the photo. "My kid only says about 4 but he's still awesome and way cooler than this sunset."


The actor tagged the Australian Childhood Foundation, a charity which works to aid abused and neglected children.

In short: He's an adorable dad and a magnanimous man. Surely that trumps being the Norse god of thunder, right?
