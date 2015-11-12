Right around this time last year, Chris Hemsworth was named People's Sexiest Man Alive — and he has spent his reign well. The chiseled actor kicked butt in the blockbuster Avengers: Age of Ultron, flaunted his stuff in Vacation, and joined the ALL-FEMALE GHOSTBUSTERS REBOOT, HELL YEAH. But the sexiest thing Hemsworth has done this (or any) year is sharing with the world just how head-over-heels in love he is with his wife, Elsa Pataky.
Hemsworth, who has been married to the model-actress since 2010, has three children with her, including 3-year-old daughter India Rose and 18-month-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha. In a recent interview with Who magazine, Hemsworth said of Pataky, "Watching her be a mother made me fall even more in love with her." The star continued: "All of a sudden, I had a greater appreciation for my wife... She kind of came into her own when we had kids." Sigh. Swoon. Repeat.
The In the Heart of the Sea star — who noted that when he and Pataky had their children, they realized, "We’re in it, this is it" — also gave his wife credit for keeping him "sane." "I complain about things...she gets on with it," he admitted.
2015: Year of the sexy, sweet, wife-worshipping Chris Hemsworth. We'll take it.
