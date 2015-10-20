Chris Hemsworth's Baby Smooch Makes His Wife (& Us) Swoon

Chris Hemsworth got some flak for carrying one of his twin sons on a treadmill, but we doubt anyone will have a bone to pick about his latest family snap. Being a hot dad with three adorable kids goes a long way, you know.
Even Elsa Pataky, who should be used to Hemsworth's dreamy ways by now (seeing as she's married to him), can't resist his latest doting dad move. Luckily for us, she had her smartphone handy to capture the moment.
"I'm melting," the actress gushed of a snapshot of Hemsworth kissing one of their twin boys on the head. We've never been so jealous of a toddler in our life.
It's unclear which of the Hemsworth boys, who are named Sasha and Tristan, is pictured. One twin appears to have long hair while the other sports a shaved head, so the good news is that we're closing in on picking them apart. Bring on more adorable family photos!
OPENER IMAGE: Matt Baron/BeImages.
