Chris Hemsworth Working Out With His Son Is Adorable, But Is This Safe?

Chris Hemsworth is pretty much Thor, IRL. But, as adorable as it is to see, should he be using his Norse-god strength to tote around his young offspring? Today, Hemsworth posted a photo of himself on the treadmill. Nothing noteworthy, until you see that while on the machine, he has his toddler son (though which twin, Tristan or Sasha remains unclear) over his shoulder. The photo is captioned, "The family who trains together, stays together!"
While we highly doubt Hemsworth actually carried his son through the whole workout, it looks like the treadmill was on, at least for the photo op. After Ryan Reynolds received so much criticism for wearing a baby carrier holding his daughter, James, the wrong way around, it seems like Hemsworth might be in for some flack as well.
Next time if he's looking for a toddler workout, he should consider the Full House exercise plan. Michelle really knows how to get down with some baby aerobics.
OPENER PHOTO: Jim Smeal/BEImages.
