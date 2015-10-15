Chris Hemsworth Working Out With His Son Is Adorable, But Is This Safe?

Chris Hemsworth is pretty much Thor, IRL. But, as adorable as it is to see, should he be using his Norse-god strength to tote around his young offspring? Today, Hemsworth posted a photo of himself on the treadmill. Nothing noteworthy, until you see that while on the machine, he has his toddler son (though which twin, Tristan or Sasha remains unclear) over his shoulder. The photo is captioned, "The family who trains together, stays together!"