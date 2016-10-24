Contrary to magazine reports and your favorite recurring daydream, Chris Hemsworth is not single.
The Australian actor is hitting back at rumors that he and wife Elsa Pataky are having marital problems. The couple have been married since 2010 and have three children.
Hemsworth clapped back at claims that he and the Spanish actress are on the rocks by posting a photo of the couple looking loved-up on a boat. We're no relationship experts, but they seem pretty happy.
"Looking for a new wife according to @womansdayaus and other misleading outlets!" he captioned the pic. "Honey you still love me right?! @elsapatakyconfidential #thanksfortheheadsup"
In other words: Nothing to see here, folks. And thank goodness for that. We're not sure we can face another celebrity breakup this year.
