I just signed up to the @YGAP @polishedman campaign! One in five children fall victim to physical and/or sexual violence, before they turn 18. That’s one too many. For the month of October, I’ll be painting one nail to represent this statistic and raise awareness and funds to end violence against children. Sign up today at www.polishedman.com and donate !#polishedman
Chris Hemsworth is one of the last celebrities we'd expect to see in nail polish, and yet here he is, giving us the (painted) finger. And nope, it’s not for a role; he's wearing polish in support of Polished Man, the latest campaign by the Australian non-profit organization YGAP. According to the project’s website, its incentive is to raise awareness of child abuse and spark a conversation around the global issue by asking dudes to sport a bright color on one fingernail.
Why paint just one, you ask? To represent the harrowing statistic that one in five children fall victim to physical and/or sexual violence before they turn 18 years old — with 90 percent of those crimes being perpetrated by men. The campaign will run through October, and Hemsworth, along with Alec Baldwin and Mario Batali, is getting behind the cause all over social media.
Here's what the actor had to say about the movement (as if we needed any more reason to love him): “[One in five is] one too many,” Hemsworth posted on Instagram. “For the month of October, I'll be painting one nail to represent this statistic and raise awareness and funds to end violence against children.”
To do your part, sign up or donate here, then grab your favorite polish, give the guys in your life a manicure, and upload a photo with the hashtag. Here's hoping Hemsworth stumbles upon it and gives you a double tap.
Why paint just one, you ask? To represent the harrowing statistic that one in five children fall victim to physical and/or sexual violence before they turn 18 years old — with 90 percent of those crimes being perpetrated by men. The campaign will run through October, and Hemsworth, along with Alec Baldwin and Mario Batali, is getting behind the cause all over social media.
Here's what the actor had to say about the movement (as if we needed any more reason to love him): “[One in five is] one too many,” Hemsworth posted on Instagram. “For the month of October, I'll be painting one nail to represent this statistic and raise awareness and funds to end violence against children.”
To do your part, sign up or donate here, then grab your favorite polish, give the guys in your life a manicure, and upload a photo with the hashtag. Here's hoping Hemsworth stumbles upon it and gives you a double tap.
Advertisement