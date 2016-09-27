I just signed up to the @YGAP @polishedman campaign! One in five children fall victim to physical and/or sexual violence, before they turn 18. That’s one too many. For the month of October, I’ll be painting one nail to represent this statistic and raise awareness and funds to end violence against children. Sign up today at www.polishedman.com and donate !#polishedman

A photo posted by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Sep 26, 2016 at 1:18am PDT