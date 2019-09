The Moving Reason Men Are Painting Their Nails

If you've been watching the Mets in the playoffs recently (and if you're a Yankees fan, I can understand why you haven't been), you might've noticed something extra on catcher Travis d'Arnaud's nails . His bright-orange manicure helps the pitcher see the signs he calls more clearly. Outside of the baseball diamond, though, many men are painting their nails for a different cause: to raise awareness for child abuse.When Elliot Costello, founder of the nonprofit organization YGAP , visited Cambodia in 2013, he met a young girl named Thea. Despite the language barrier, the two instantly bonded and, at the end of the night, the girl painted Costello's nails a bright-blue shade. The next day, Costello learned Thea's backstory "Thea’s mother chose to send her to an orphanage, in hopes [that] she would be granted a safe refuge following her father’s death — she was given anything but," Costello tells Refinery29. "At just eight years old, Thea was raped on a daily basis for two years by the orphanage caretaker — the very man who was meant to protect her." A story like this would break anyone's heart, but it spurred Costello to action, too. So he started Polished Man , an organization that challenges men to paint one of their nails in honor of the one in five children who experience physical and/or sexual violence before the age of 18. ( 90% of those crimes are perpetrated by men.)