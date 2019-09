Taylor Swift may be one of the world's preeminent pop stars, who enjoys all the privileges that coincide with that fact. But not even extreme wealth and constant security kept her from becoming an assault statistic.Three years ago, the singer was in the midst of a pre-concert meet-and-greet when a Denver-based radio DJ named David Mueller allegedly groped her. "Right as the moment came for us to pose for the photo, he took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek and no matter how much I scooted over it was still there," Swift said in a video deposition, taped in July of this year. "It was completely intentional. I've never been so sure of anything in my life."After that went down, Swift and her security team called out Mueller, who was let go from his job a few days later. He soon filed suit against the singer, claiming that it was actually his boss who fondled her; she countersued Mueller for assault and battery, saying that she knew exactly who grabbed her ass, and promising to donate any funds won to a charitable organization that works to protect women from sexual assault.Which brings us to the present: Last week, a judge approved a request from Swift's legal team that the photo of the alleged groping be sealed from evidence, due to the fact that it would likely wind up being used for "scandalous and prurient interests." That's likely true — and yet, I can't help but weigh the costs and benefits to having a photo like that one, particularly of someone as high-profile as Taylor Swift, out in the world. Is it possible that it could do some good for other women?Don't mistake this line of thought as an argument calling for her to release the pics — it's not, and I would never suggest that a person share something private and personal that they didn't want to. The justification for not sharing doesn't have to be more complicated than that. But I do think that, because Taylor Swift is who she is, she is uniquely capable of moving the needle when it comes to depictions of sexually-motivated assault today — if only because what she claims happened to her is so disturbingly ordinary