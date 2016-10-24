In a series of tweets on Saturday, writer Ariana Lenarsky shared a frustrating story about an incident in which she was groped on a plane. As she was boarding her flight, Lenarsky explained, she felt someone grab and stroke her leg. When she informed the flight attendants, she found out that they had already been alerted to that particular passenger by other women who had already complained. So, Lenarsky decided to live-tweet the story as it unfolded mid-air.
Some guy grabbed & stroked my calf (??) as I walked by on the plane, so I took his picture. Not gonna post it, but I hope he's freaked out.— Ariana Lenarsky (@aardvarsk) October 23, 2016
I just told the flight attendants, and they both nodded. They already knew who it was, because other women already complained. Lol.— Ariana Lenarsky (@aardvarsk) October 23, 2016
I am now going to ask the flight attendants what they plan to do when we land.— Ariana Lenarsky (@aardvarsk) October 23, 2016
They told the captain and are filing a report with the airline. Local authorities will meet the plane when we land.— Ariana Lenarsky (@aardvarsk) October 23, 2016
Police took him off the plane. I'm still here & they're taking my & another woman's report. The legal term for how he grabbed me is battery.— Ariana Lenarsky (@aardvarsk) October 23, 2016
He tried to kiss the other woman. She doesn't want to press charges bc since it happened in the sky, the FBI would have to get involved.— Ariana Lenarsky (@aardvarsk) October 23, 2016
If I want to press charges, I'd have to fly back to Austin on my dime, since it's Austin PD's jurisdiction. I don't want to do that.— Ariana Lenarsky (@aardvarsk) October 23, 2016
After being told that the police would do little more than give the man a "talking to," Lenarsky decided to tweet a photo of him with a message: "You can't grab women on a plane, guy."
Police said they would "give him a talking to"& "it's not the crime of the century." True! I'm going to tweet his picture now since it's nbd— Ariana Lenarsky (@aardvarsk) October 23, 2016
You can't grab women on a plane, guy. You can't do it. Hope you get the help you need. pic.twitter.com/5A5nGqdx87— Ariana Lenarsky (@aardvarsk) October 23, 2016
As you can see from Lenarsky's story, there are often complications that can discourage assault survivors from reporting. In many cases, survivors actually fear retaliation, and/or they believe that the police will do little to help (as evidenced in this scenario), and/or they don't feel that the incident was important enough to report, among many other reasons.
Though Lenarsky's assaulter was unfortunately not brought to justice, her tweets help to break down the stigma around reporting sexual assault. While we have a long way to go in terms of helping survivors, hopefully, as discussions like this continue, we can see fewer incidents like the ordeal she went through.