Lenarsky's experience reveals a frustrating truth about the murkiness of sexual assault on planes and elsewhere, but it also points to a larger problem about why women don't always report instances of sexual assault. In fact, it's estimated thatabout two out of every three incidents of assault go unreported.As you can see from Lenarsky's story, there are often complications that can discourage assault survivors from reporting. In many cases, survivors actually fear retaliation, and/or they believe that the police will do little to help (as evidenced in this scenario), and/or they don't feel that the incident was important enough to report, among many Though Lenarsky's assaulter was unfortunately not brought to justice, her tweets help to break down the stigma around reporting sexual assault. While we have a long way to go in terms of helping survivors, hopefully, as discussions like this continue, we can see fewer incidents like the ordeal she went through.