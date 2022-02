When I want to relax in the evenings I often reach for a glass of wine or two in front of my latest Netflix obsession. I’ve been wanting an alcohol-free alternative for a while now; something that dulls the everyday, nine-to-five stresses without a hangover. I think I’ve found it. After just a few sips, the overactive, worrisome part of my brain is dulled a little and I feel myself relaxing. My favourite of the three flavours is the spicy Peach Ginger but each one is delicious. Lightly sparkling, you can’t pick out the usual bitter, earthy CBD taste. At £14 for a six-pack (you can get six of one flavour or a mixed pack with all three), it'll definitely be more of an occasional treat but I'm already planning a restock and have recommended TRIP’s drinks to friends.