Is TikTok’s ‘5-To-9’ Trend Just ‘That Girl’ Rebranded?

A key unlocks the front door. A large sparkling drink is poured into an aesthetic wine glass. A homemade, healthy meal for two — with an emphasis on healthy — is cooking on the stove. A bout of cleaning follows — of dishes, of laundry and of all the other endless tasks to do around the house. After a shower (cue a shot of expensive skincare products lined up in the bathroom), a streaming service is beamed onto the big screen, or perhaps a recent BookTok favourite accompanied by a mug of tea.