TikTok’s Latest Morning Routine Trend Is Actually Good, For Once

My coworker Jasmine tells me that she’s been trying out this new routine for the past week. “The TikTok trend came up on my feed recently and it made me realise that my morning routine was affecting my productivity throughout the day. I'd wake up scrolling social media for 30-ish minutes every weekday morning and spend the rest of the day reaching for my phone. Ironically, this TikTok video caused me to delete the app,” she says.