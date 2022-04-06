“I Don’t Deserve To Be Burned Out.” How Capitalism Complicates Rest

"First-generation immigrants are taught to always be working," says Cruz, who was born in the middle of the civil war in El Salvador. Coming to the US was like starting all over again, she adds. “For immigrants and children of immigrants, the idea that their parents made so many sacrifices for them is ingrained at an early age. You are expected to grow up to "just work hard, work hard, work hard," explains Cruz. "You'll be at home, watching Netflix, you've done all your work, your house is clean, there's no trash to take out, but you feel guilty for just sipping a cup of coffee, and doing nothing."