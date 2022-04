“I Don’t Deserve To Be Burned Out.” How Capitalism Complicates Rest

Even when her burnout is staring her in the face, a persistent, piercing voice in her head won't stop listing all the reasons she doesn't actually deserve to feel this way. How can she be burned out when she doesn't work as hard as her first-generation immigrant parents did to even give her the opportunities that she has today? How can she afford to be burned out when her filmmaking career is light years behind her peers (never mind that she came to the industry later in life)? Really, it's all the same reason: She hasn't done enough, not really.