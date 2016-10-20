Taylor Swift Doesn't Want You To See This Photo

Given that very public phone conversation with Kanye West, is it any wonder that Taylor Swift is now trying to protect her privacy?
The Denver Post reports that the pop star has requested that the judge presiding over her legal battle with a former Colorado radio personality seal hundreds of court documents. That includes a photo which has been presented as evidence that the DJ, David "Jackson" Mueller, groped her at a 2013 concert. Mueller has filed a civil slander suit against Swift, insisting that her groping claims are false and that he was needlessly fired after the incident.
The motion, filed on Friday, argues that Swift's right to privacy outweighs the public's need for disclosure. She also filed a motion to have the suit dismissed.
“In addition to the likelihood of these documents swaying a jury, it is all but assured that the photograph will be shared for scandalous and prurient interests — reasons that have nothing to do with the public’s interest in the Court’s decision-making,” the motion states.
Mueller was accused of lifting up Swift's skirt, though he claims a colleague was the guilty party. The photo in question is thought to show the groping, which explains the singer's desire to keep it private.
“Mueller intentionally reached under (Swift’s) skirt, and groped with his hand an intimate part of her body in an inappropriate manner, against her will and without her permission,” a counterclaim filed by Swift in 2015 stated. “Mueller did not merely brush his hand against Ms. Swift while posing for the photograph: he lifted her skirt and groped her.”
The argument could be made that making the photo public would be a major statement against sexual assault. On the other hand, if Swift's claims are true, it sounds as though she's already been violated enough. If she doesn't want the world to see her being groped, we respect that choice.
