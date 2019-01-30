The biggest shakeup for You in its second season, however, would be if the series addressed the most important burning question of all, head on: Can Joe truly be trusted as the narrator? For most of the first season, we only saw his version of events and as a result, a pretty one-sided version of the story. Yes, we finally got insight into Beck’s side of things for a half an episode, once, but there’s certainly room in season 2 for more non-Joe perspectives... and maybe even more from Beck. After all, are we just supposed to take Joe’s word for it that she is dead? His first “dead” ex has already turned up alive, and he definitely looked surprised to see her. It’s not out of the question that Beck could do the same in season 2, showing up unexpectedly somewhere in Los Angeles to haunt Joe for his past actions, either as a ghost or as another surprise survivor.