The Acne Treatment Hannah Brown Swore By While Filming The Bachelorette

"I was supposed to look like this beauty queen , but I had acne that I couldn’t get under control," she told Women's Health. The skin condition almost kept her from auditioning for The Bachelor in the first place. "I told casting, 'You might not want me on your show because I have acne, I’m on Accutane, and my skin might get worse before it gets better.'" Clearly that wasn't a dealbreaker for casting, who assured her it was fine and put her on the show. But Brown still had to get through the Accutane treatment, so she spent much of the season makeup-free — except for her dates with Colton, which is when she turned to a few makeup essentials to keep her feeling confident.