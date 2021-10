The Best Face Oils For Acne-Prone Skin

I tend to be up for anything when it comes to testing out products, but I must admit that I was a pretty late adopter to face oils . I (falsely!) worried that they would only turn me into a greaseball and exacerbate my breakouts, which thankfully turned out not to be the case once I finally gave them a try. Although not all face oils are created equal, the right ones can help soothe, balance, and brighten your skin. Take it from a former skeptic turned face oil devotee!