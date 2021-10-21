The Best Face Oils For Acne-Prone Skin

As someone who's had on-and-off acne for a decade, there's little that I haven't tried in the hopes of clear skin. A career around the beauty industry — and unfettered access to products and the industry's foremost skin experts — has helped me make sense of my finicky complexion, but I still get flare-ups like anyone else.
I tend to be up for anything when it comes to testing out products, but I must admit that I was a pretty late adopter to face oils. I (falsely!) worried that they would only turn me into a greaseball and exacerbate my breakouts, which thankfully turned out not to be the case once I finally gave them a try. Although not all face oils are created equal, the right ones can help soothe, balance, and brighten your skin. Take it from a former skeptic turned face oil devotee!
Ahead, I'm sharing my all-time favorite face oils, which have worked wonders for my acne-prone skin.
Beauty and personal care brand Blume has entered the chat with Meltdown, formulated with blue tansy, black cumin seed, rosehip, and tamanu oils to help address acne scars and tone irregularity. Some reviewers like to mix it in with moisturizer for allover application, or use it as a targeted spot treatment. (R29 readers can score 15% off your Blume order with promo code REFINERY15.)
Mill Valley, California-based True Botanicals has an array of luxurious face oils to choose from, but Clear is the standout winner for breakout-prone types. It's non-comedogenic (meaning it won't clog pores), and is formulated with an extensive list of potent, plant-based oils like hemp, pumpkin, and grapeseed.
Want some CBD with that? Calm down inflamed skin with Lord Jones' tea tree and blue tansy oil blend, which is infused with 300mg of full-spectrum CBD per bottle (and 5mg CBD per dropper).
This salicylic acid-spiked face oil actually targets active blemishes in addition to keeping pores clear of dirt.
Paint it black with British brand Pai's clearing face oil, made with trace amounts of charcoal powder to purge pores and sop up excess sebum. It seems counterintuitive, but it actually works!
I can noticeably feel a difference in how hydrated and supple my skin is after using this oil. It just drinks the stuff up. There's science to back up this claim: Jojoba oil is one of the more bioavailable oils out there, meaning it is similar to what your skin naturally produces; therefore it tends to more readily absorb into the skin.
Ready to add an oil to your routine? Shop all of our faves below.
