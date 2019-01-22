Even with the controversy, Proactiv says that direct subscriptions were up 30 percent year-over-year during the first week of Jenner's campaign — and that the social media response only reinforces its relevancy. “Some of that backlash we saw is exactly what we need to address this, and Kendall’s the perfect person to drive that relationship," Kravets told WWD. “Acne has a terrible impact on your self-esteem; it has a direct link to increases in depression and is a topic that shouldn’t be shamed."