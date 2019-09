Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Acne For 10-Year Instagram Challenge

Controversy aside, we're glad to see Jenner using her platform to open up a dialogue about acne and mental health. In a 15-year study published in the British Journal of Dermatology last year, researchers confirmed that acne sufferers were at a significantly higher risk of depression . After following 134,427 men and women with acne and 1,731,608 without, scientists found that patients with acne were 63% more likely to be diagnosed with major depression in the first year after developing acne compared to those with clear skin. "It appears that acne is a lot more than just skin deep," noted University of Calgary epidemiologist Isabelle A. Valerand, the lead author of the study. "It can have a substantial impact on overall mental health."