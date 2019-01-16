The 10-Year Challenge Is Total BS — & Here's Why

I’m not trying to ruin your fun. Usually, I love jumping on a social-media bandwagon. Give me a hashtag and a reason to pose hard and put up a photo where I’m feeling myself, and I’m THERE. But I have yet to partake in the #10YearChallenge because it just feels hollow, even more so than Instagram usually feels. Plus, I don’t look exactly the same a decade later (my weave is better and my style has vastly improved, but time did its thing), and it’s none of your business what I looked like in 2009. Don’t feel sorry for me, I still think I look great. Looking younger doesn’t always have to equate to being more beautiful.