Gabrielle Union's Battle With Colorism Starts At Home

That struggle to be seen is something Union's been open about dealing with for years. And it's not just in Hollywood — she's experienced it as a beauty entrepreneur, too. She says brands can keep their watered-down attempts at diversity; she prefers to see real inclusion. "To me, diversity is the seat at a table that is super tiny," she says. "Inclusion is letting you on the block and at the house — much less at the table." Union's dream for the future of the beauty industry? "Looking around where the welcome mat has been rolled out, and it’s a wide-ass welcome mat big enough for tables and chairs for everybody. Where every community is widely celebrated, and you’re actually fucking listening to people when they’re speaking and [letting them] tell their own stories."