8 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Gift Everyone On Your List This Holiday Season

Before you roll your eyes at yet another holiday shopping guide, hear us out. We already know that you've been inundated with enough roundups of gift sets and sparkly, limited-edition releases to blow January rent long before you even think of NYE plans, but this slideshow just might be one of our favorites.
No matter how you feel about gifts, there's really no getting around the desire to spoil your nearest and dearest with a little something special over the holidays, so why not use that opportunity to support a Black-owned business? We already sing the praises of Fenty Beauty and Pat McGrath Labs (and rightfully so) but there are way more brands that deserve a spot on your radar.
What's more, the picks ahead are all on par with top prestige products and keep darker skin tones and hair textures in consideration, too — but are in no way just for Black men and women. In fact, the picks ahead are great for everyone on your list — including the person you may have forgotten: you!