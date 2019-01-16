The 10-Year Challenge Is Total BS — & Here's Why

View this post on Instagram
I caved... 2009 vs 2019 So crazy to dig into pics from 10 years ago. I LovE aging! Wisdom comes with a wrinkle or two... and I’ll take it! The woman I am in 2019 is way more joyful, settled, connected and peaceful than I was 10 years ago and I’m still expanding into all of these pieces of myself. I am grateful for who I was in 2009, who I am now and every version of me in between. I look forward to creating more smile lines ☺️ #howharddidaginghituchallenge #agingchallenge #agechallenge #2009vs2019 #2009 #2019 #moresmilesin2019
#howdidagehityouchallenge ...been waiting for one of y’all over the age of 30 to be honest so here goes: I have mad grey hair, my eyes have lines, I now have sunspots AND acne scars, I can’t eat a muffin without looking like I’m made of them the next day, without glasses or contacts don’t expect me to wave to you in the streets, sometimes when I run my knees are like “please, I beg of thee, turn back!!” But I understand the hair/ makeup game to a science, I have WAY more money, no bullshit drama and I’d much rather have a conversation with myself today. So yea you win some, you lose some ❤️