These Are The Top Instagram Trends Of The Year

This year was big for Instagram. The social media platform gave us IGTV, the concept of "intentional" scrolling, a new and improved shopping feature, Close Friends, and custom Rihanna filters. So as the year comes to a close, let's take a walk down memory lane at Instagram's Year In Review highlights — from the feel-good, to the plain weird (soap cutting), to the culturally powerful.
Ahead, a roundup of everything from the top Instagram hashtags to the top dance challenge of 2018. But if you want to reflect on your own year of Instagram, here's how you can use the Top Nine app to curate a collage of your most-liked posts of the year, as well as find out how many total likes you received in 2018. Plus, Instagram created an official #InstaGiftGuide if you're looking for last-minute gift ideas.