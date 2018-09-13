Rihanna Is Showing Up On Instagram In A Brand New Way

Less than 24 hours after debuting the second collection of her Savage x Fenty lingerie line — one that has been lauded for being body inclusive — Rihanna is rolling out another custom design, this time on your phone.
The singer-turned-actress-turned-designer partnered with Instagram on a new AR face filter that anyone can access in Stories. She joins the ranks of other celebrities (including Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande) as well as third-party brands (the NBA and Vogue), who began offering custom filters on Instagram this May.
Rihanna’s filter is tied to the Diamond Ball, the annual event that raises money for the Clara Lionel Foundation, an organization the artist founded in 2012 to support global education and health programs. With that in mind, the filter encourages its users to “shine bright like a diamond” and don an animated diamond headpiece.
To try it out, open Stories, tap the face icon in the bottom right hand corner, and select the filter (make sure your camera is in selfie mode).
The release is likely to sting for Snapchat, which pioneered AR face filters pre-Instagram Stories, but faced sharp criticism in March after an ad that appeared on the app asked viewers to choose between slapping Rihanna or punching Chris Brown. Rihanna spoke out against the app for allowing the ad (Snapchat later pulled it and said it was published in error) and its promotion of domestic violence. Incidentally, the other celebrity to speak out against Snapchat was Kylie Jenner, who also has a custom filter on Instagram.
Along with Rihanna's filter, you'll also find a new one from Will Smith that brings back memories of his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air days.
