6 Expert-Approved Ways To Get Rid Of Blackheads At Home

We've all seen enough Dr. Pimple Popper videos to know that the most serious of blackheads require the skilled hands of a professional to be extracted. Though the videos might inspire us to do the same with our own open comedones, which oxidize and turn black with exposure to oxygen, Beverly Hills-based dermatologist Ava Shamban, M.D ., warns us that the extraction of less Instagram-worthy blackheads is also best left to the professionals. "Beware of home extraction tools: they can do more harm than good," she says.