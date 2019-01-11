8 Foundations That Will Treat Your Acne While Hiding It

When confronted with foundation that reads "sheer" or "dewy," those with acne-prone skin have the same kind of involuntary, leg-jerk reaction you get when the doctor taps your kneecap (only maybe a little more subtle). After backing away, the next course of action is often to layer on a heavy-duty formula to cover up all the red bumps (then layer on some more).
But, as you probably know but don't want to think about, that only clogs pores further, making matters worse. So what's one to do? If you want to kill two birds with one stone, go for a makeup base with salicylic acid or an exfoliating agent that will treat your blemishes while disguising them. Or, at the very least, choose a formula that isn't too matte, too drying, or too greasy.
A tall order, maybe, but we've got you covered. Click ahead for the best foundations for acne-prone skin.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.