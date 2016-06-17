THIS Is How You Actually Cover Acne

I got my first pimple in seventh grade — long before most of my friends started experiencing their own delightful acne bouts. What started as a single bulbous zit spread like wildfire across my cheeks, chin, and forehead. It wasn't long before nearly every inch of my face was covered with tiny whiteheads. Needless to say, my confidence was wrecked. From then on, I waged a war against acne that didn't subside until my senior year of high school: when I finally bit the bullet, and saw a dermatologist who prescribed me the miracle that is Retin-A.
Before discovering Retin-A, I tried just about every conventional and unconventional acne remedy (benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, toothpaste) with little success. Because I couldn't get rid of my acne, I set my sights on covering it up. Where did I go for advice? YouTube, of course.
On YouTube, I saw people like me baring their blemished faces in the service of sharing cover-up techniques and tricks to help the rest of us restore our confidence. Today, YouTube is inundated with millions of acne-themed videos: The word "acne" brings up over 2 million results, and "acne foundation routine" brings up around 260K. Sifting through all of them to find the best of the best is a task you're likely not up for. That's why we've tapped seven of our favorite YouTubers for their best acne-coverage tips. Check 'em out, ahead.
The grown-up guide to dealing with acne. Read more from The Acne Diaries here.
