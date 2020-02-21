Unsolicited Skin Advice Isn’t Just Annoying — It’s Harmful

As skin conditions are relatively common and skin-care information is readily available online and in magazines, many of us feel as though we have good skin-care knowledge. But, as Dr. Kluk points out, we should question the validity of any advice we receive. "Sometimes these tips are helpful and they almost always come from a good place," she says. "Often, however, they are bizarre, untested, and unfounded in terms of medical evidence, or they consist of scaremongering about conventional treatments, such as ingredients and chemicals and so on." This, she explains, has the potential to undermine and derail proven treatment programs that may require time, patience and consistency. "Sometimes there is no 'cure' and the sufferer must adjust to living with a long-term condition," Dr. Kluk says. "In these circumstances, discussion of magic lotions and potions offer false hope and can threaten the adjustment process."