I Didn’t Think Self-Care Mattered After Surviving A School Shooting. I Was Wrong.

There seems to be this idea that there’s activism and then there’s self-care, and you can choose one or the other. I reject that, because I have done it. I have tossed aside my self-preservation, I’ve tossed aside my self-care — I’ve martyred myself because I thought that was the right thing to do when you’re trying to change the world, but it’s not. It may not seem as pressing as climate change, as gun reform, as reproductive rights, but we can’t make change if we’re not taking care of ourselves first. Especially young people, especially queer people and women and trans communities and people of color. These are the communities that are attacked the most, and I think you can only put up a strong front if you are caring for yourself.