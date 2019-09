Dr. Zeichner says that a trip to the derm is the only surefire way to clear up blind pimples, especially if you're getting them frequently. "A doctor may suggest a cortisone injection or oral medication to reduce inflammation," he says. There's also a new topical retinoid lotion, Altreno, that shows great potential for cystic situations, especially in adult women with acne. "It's the only tretinoin lotion available, and delivers proven efficacy with much less irritation to the skin because of its delivery system. It has been shown to be effective specifically in adult women with acne," Dr. Zeichner explains.