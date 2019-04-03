It's a conspiracy theorist's favorite catchphrase: The biggest threats are the ones you can't see. On a slightly less troubling note, the paranoiac's motto also applies to skin care — in the case of "blind pimples," which are nodules and zits rooted so deeply that they're practically invisible on the surface of the skin.
“Blind pimples are deep cysts under the skin,” says dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D. “Essentially, these are oil-filled balloons without a connection to the surface of the skin, making them unpickable.” Unpickable. With a cyst, because there's no visible head, there's nothing to pick, pop, or squeeze — which means no relief.
Dr. Zeichner says that a trip to the derm is the only surefire way to clear up blind pimples, especially if you're getting them frequently. "A doctor may suggest a cortisone injection or oral medication to reduce inflammation," he says. There's also a new topical retinoid lotion, Altreno, that shows great potential for cystic situations, especially in adult women with acne. "It's the only tretinoin lotion available, and delivers proven efficacy with much less irritation to the skin because of its delivery system. It has been shown to be effective specifically in adult women with acne," Dr. Zeichner explains.
If your blind-pimple problem is more sporadic — or you want to be as proactive as possible to prevent new cysts from forming — a diligent skin-care routine with key acne-fighting ingredients is of the essence. Ahead, Dr. Zeichner sheds light on how to handle blind zits at home.
“Salicylic acid is a beta-hydroxy acid that removes excess oil from the skin and helps to dry out pimples,” Dr. Zeichner says — and that includes the deep ones that don't come to a head. This exfoliating scrub packs 2% strength of the recommended ingredient into an oil-free formula.
If blind pimples only plague you from time to time, a salicylic spot treatment may be best. This one is made with 2% salicylic acid to suck the life out of that blemish, and brightening niacinamide to help fade scarring.
If 2% sounds a little strong for your sensitive skin, this 1% salicylic acid is extra gentle — not to mention fragrance-free, and versatile enough to be used as a scrub, cleanser, or mask.
Consider this your reminder that oily, congested skin still needs hydration. "While you may have oily skin and acne, the skin can actually get dried out, compromising moisture skin barrier," Dr. Zeichner says. "An oil-free moisturizer can help keep the barrier in as good shape as possible." This gel is made with a smart polysaccharide that knows how to soak up oil in the skin while leaving hydration levels intact.
For those with combination skin, this moisturizer uses ceramides, glycerin, and cactus-flower extract to deeply hydrate without creating excess oil. The gel absorbs on contact and doesn't feel greasy, but leaves a fresh, dewy finish behind.
This oil-free face cream is a cult favorite for a reason: It charges skin with moisture without clogging pores.
Benzoyl peroxide is another key ingredient for treating blind pimples: The ingredient, Dr. Zeichner says, kills acne-causing bacteria on the skin and subsequently reduces inflammation. "While it can be used on the entire face to treat and prevent acne, it can also be applied directly to painful, red pimples to help speed up healing," he says. This spot treatment contains a robust 5% micronized version of the ingredient to pack a punch without the Rx.
If blind pimples are a regular thing, it may be worth investing in this duo of benzoyl-peroxide products. The high-dosage 5% benzoyl peroxide face wash helps keep pores clean, and the treatment dispenses an oxygen-boosting gel and 2.5% benzoyl peroxide in twin chambers. The gel consistency liquifies the crystalized benzoyl peroxide molecules for better penetration to under-the-surface zits.
This maximum-strength spot treatment contains a whopping 10% micronized benzoyl peroxide, but it's balanced with sea whip and chamomile to help soothe the skin instead of zapping it of moisture. (Pro tip: Though this is one of the more affordable options in the bunch, it can be had for even less by scoring a coupon from the brand's site.)
