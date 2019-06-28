In a world saturated with products, treatments, and information for people with acne, nailing down the right skin-care routine can feel overwhelming — and expensive. That's why we talked to real women about the real cost of keeping their skin clear. Ahead, Yana Marks, a 28-year-old makeup artist in New York City, breaks down exactly how much she spends on treating her acne.
"I've been frustrated with my acne since I was in middle school, and it was a source of a lot of stress for me as a young woman. Giant red eruptions on my skin have always made it hard to feel confident. I have a very fair skin tone, making every dark spot, clogged pore, and inflamed bump super visible.
"When I was 14, I discovered foundation and used it to regularly cover up all of the unsightly marks on my face, which eventually led me to my career as a makeup artist. As a licensed cosmetologist and professional in the beauty industry, I do have a lot more general skin-care knowledge than most, but the acne landscape is still very overwhelming. However, after years of trial and error, I've finally found a regimen that keeps my skin clear and healthy.
"I'm now used to compliments on my complexion vs. constantly worrying that somebody is judging me for my acne. I still get plenty of breakouts under my jawline due to a medication switch, but my morning and nighttime regimens have kept my breakouts at bay, and I've finally come out on the brighter side of my acne journey."
Ahead, find a complete breakdown of Marks' morning and night skin-care routine.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.