Acne in and of itself is definitively not sexy. To be clear, that does not in any way mean that you can’t have acne and also be sexy — of course you can. Just look at the long list of conventionally attractive famous people who’ve had pictures of their breakouts played on loop on national television in Proactiv ads: You’ve got your Bieber, your Adam Levine, your Katy Perry, your Vanessa Williams…
But acne isn’t sexy to deal with, mostly because it’s a nuisance and definitely because it’s been known to eat away at your self-esteem (anything that does that is not sexy). As an additional drawback, it can mean spending a lot of money on products in hideous packaging basically indistinguishable from off-brand wart cream that you’d never in a million years want to leave out on your nightstand for a new lover to wake up next to, or perched on the bathroom sink for your impossibly stylish friend staying with you from out of town to see. Are you cringing yet?
It doesn’t have to be this way. No, really, it doesn’t — because cool indie brands have accepted that their cool, sexy customers are not immune to a forehead that feels like an alien landscape or a chin that sprouts several smaller chins around the same time every month. Ahead, the acne-fighting products you’ll actually want to use, not just because your dermatologist told you to. Believe it or not, they’re going to fit in perfectly with your next Instagram flat lay.